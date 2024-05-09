Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful and calm finish to the week

Few clouds, a bit of a breeze & pleasant temperatures in the low 70s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-05-09 06:17:43-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonally comfortable day today with a bit of a breeze from the north
  • Any bit of rain or sprinkles will likely fall apart traveling south out of Iowa this evening
  • Staying mostly dry through Saturday with a slight chance of T-Storms Mother's Day, better T-Storm chances next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a bit breezy and comfortable. Clouds increase this evening as a weak cold front slides through. Any rain will fall apart before reaching the area.
High: 72°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mostly dry and a slight breeze.
Low: 50°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Friday: A fantastic Friday! Mostly sunny with a light wind and comfortable temperatures.
High: 72°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

