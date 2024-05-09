KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful and calm finish to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Seasonally comfortable day today with a bit of a breeze from the north

Any bit of rain or sprinkles will likely fall apart traveling south out of Iowa this evening

Staying mostly dry through Saturday with a slight chance of T-Storms Mother's Day, better T-Storm chances next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a bit breezy and comfortable. Clouds increase this evening as a weak cold front slides through. Any rain will fall apart before reaching the area.

High: 72°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mostly dry and a slight breeze.

Low: 50°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Friday: A fantastic Friday! Mostly sunny with a light wind and comfortable temperatures.

High: 72°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

