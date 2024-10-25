KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful fall weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



A much cooler day today and tomorrow with highs in the 60s

Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds

Next round of thunderstorms arrive next Wednesday, will clear out for Halloween with a dry and cool trick-or-treating forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, very breezy and much cooler.

High: 64°

Wind: N 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even chillier.

Low: 39°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: A beautiful fall day as the sun shines and the wind dies down.

High: 63°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny and starting to warm up.

Low: 43° High: 72°

Wind: S 10 mph

