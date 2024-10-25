KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful fall weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A much cooler day today and tomorrow with highs in the 60s
- Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds
- Next round of thunderstorms arrive next Wednesday, will clear out for Halloween with a dry and cool trick-or-treating forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny, very breezy and much cooler.
High: 64°
Wind: N 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and even chillier.
Low: 39°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: A beautiful fall day as the sun shines and the wind dies down.
High: 63°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny and starting to warm up.
Low: 43° High: 72°
Wind: S 10 mph
