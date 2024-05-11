Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful start to the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees

More clouds and some scattered afternoon storms possible Sunday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-05-11 09:23:47-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The great weather continues today with abundant sunshine
  • Increasing clouds with some scattered showers & storms arriving after 2pm
  • More rounds of rain and non-severe thunderstorms continue into Monday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: A Super Saturday! Plentiful sunshine, a light wind and even warmer temperatures.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling great.
Low: 58°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! Increasing clouds with an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
High: 77°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

