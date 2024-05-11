KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful start to the weekend with highs nearing 80 degrees

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The great weather continues today with abundant sunshine
- Increasing clouds with some scattered showers & storms arriving after 2pm
- More rounds of rain and non-severe thunderstorms continue into Monday
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Saturday: A Super Saturday! Plentiful sunshine, a light wind and even warmer temperatures.
High: 80°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling great.
Low: 58°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! Increasing clouds with an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
High: 77°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
