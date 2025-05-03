KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful weekend in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Get outside this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather!

Cooler start Sunday morning with temps in the low 40s

Next rain chance: Tuesday night through Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

High: 64º

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.

Low: 41º

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: A near-perfect day for May. Mostly sunny skies and light winds.

High: 69º

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds.

Low: 47º High: 74º

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

