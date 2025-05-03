KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful weekend in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Get outside this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather!
- Cooler start Sunday morning with temps in the low 40s
- Next rain chance: Tuesday night through Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High: 64º
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.
Low: 41º
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: A near-perfect day for May. Mostly sunny skies and light winds.
High: 69º
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds.
Low: 47º High: 74º
Wind: N 5-10 mph
