KSHB 41 Weather | A beautiful weekend in Kansas City

Highs reach the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Get outside this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather!
  • Cooler start Sunday morning with temps in the low 40s
  • Next rain chance: Tuesday night through Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.
High: 64º
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool.
Low: 41º

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday:  A near-perfect day for May. Mostly sunny skies and light winds.
High: 69º
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds.
Low: 47º High: 74º
Wind: N 5-10 mph

