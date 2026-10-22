KSHB 41 Weather | A bit warm but still comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Afternoon highs about 13 degrees warmer than the norm
- Very sunny over the next two days
- Cooler weather marches in next Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Brief description of the day
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Brief description of the evening-night
Low: 52°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Brief description of the day
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Brief description of the day
Low: 54°
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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