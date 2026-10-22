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KSHB 41 Weather | A bit warm but still comfortable

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Afternoon highs about 13 degrees warmer than the norm
  • Very sunny over the next two days
  • Cooler weather marches in next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Brief description of the day
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Brief description of the evening-night
Low: 52°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Brief description of the day
High: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Brief description of the day
Low: 54°
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City