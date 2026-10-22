KSHB 41 Weather | A bit warm but still comfortable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Afternoon highs about 13 degrees warmer than the norm

Very sunny over the next two days

Cooler weather marches in next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Brief description of the day

High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Brief description of the evening-night

Low: 52°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Brief description of the day

High: 78°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Brief description of the day

Low: 54°

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

