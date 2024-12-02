KSHB 41 Weather | A bitter cold Monday with improvements by midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind chills hold in the teens for much of the day
- A nice warm up arrives Wednesday with highs back to average but a dry cold front drops us 20° by Thursday
- Staying mostly dry through the 10-day forecast with comfortable temperatures for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy skies with light snow passing through central Missouri in the morning and early afternoon. Breezes pick up through the day.
High: 30° Wind Chill: 18°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph G25
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with a calm wind.
Low: 18°
Wind: N 5 mph, Calm
Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but climbing above freezing in the afternoon as the wind shifts in from the south.
High: 37°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A southerly wind will warm temperatures up nicely. Soak it in as it only lasts for one day!
Low: 32° High: 50°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
