Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A bitter cold Monday with improvements by midweek

Cloudy and bitter cold to start the week with wind chills in the teens all day
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chills hold in the teens for much of the day
  • A nice warm up arrives Wednesday with highs back to average but a dry cold front drops us 20° by Thursday
  • Staying mostly dry through the 10-day forecast with comfortable temperatures for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with light snow passing through central Missouri in the morning and early afternoon. Breezes pick up through the day.
High: 30° Wind Chill: 18°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph G25

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with a calm wind.
Low: 18° 
Wind: N 5 mph, Calm

Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but climbing above freezing in the afternoon as the wind shifts in from the south.
High: 37°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A southerly wind will warm temperatures up nicely. Soak it in as it only lasts for one day!
Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.