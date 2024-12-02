KSHB 41 Weather | A bitter cold Monday with improvements by midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chills hold in the teens for much of the day

A nice warm up arrives Wednesday with highs back to average but a dry cold front drops us 20° by Thursday

Staying mostly dry through the 10-day forecast with comfortable temperatures for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with light snow passing through central Missouri in the morning and early afternoon. Breezes pick up through the day.

High: 30° Wind Chill: 18°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph G25

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold with a calm wind.

Low: 18°

Wind: N 5 mph, Calm

Tuesday: Very cold in the morning but climbing above freezing in the afternoon as the wind shifts in from the south.

High: 37°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A southerly wind will warm temperatures up nicely. Soak it in as it only lasts for one day!

Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

