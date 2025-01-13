KSHB 41 Weather | A bitter cold start to the week with sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



A frigid start to the week with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens today & tomorrow

Climbing above freezing Wednesday with the 40s expected Thursday & Friday

A cold front this weekend may bring some light snow Saturday morning, but moving out for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny but very cold. Bundle up!

High: 25° Wind Chill: 15°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a band of snow spreading across northern Missouri. No more than a dusting expected.

Low: 19° Wind Chill: 10°

Wind: SW to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with another surge of bitter cold air keeping temperatures in the 20s.

High: 23° Wind Chill: 9°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday-Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of wintry precipitation in the morning. Bands of snow possible when heading out to tailgate. Staying very cold with a cold wind of 10-20 mph.

Tailgating: 24° Wind Chill: 14°

Kick-Off: 23° Wind Chill: 15°

Post game: 18° Wind Chill: 10°

