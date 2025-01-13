KSHB 41 Weather | A bitter cold start to the week with sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A frigid start to the week with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens today & tomorrow
- Climbing above freezing Wednesday with the 40s expected Thursday & Friday
- A cold front this weekend may bring some light snow Saturday morning, but moving out for the Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny but very cold. Bundle up!
High: 25° Wind Chill: 15°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a band of snow spreading across northern Missouri. No more than a dusting expected.
Low: 19° Wind Chill: 10°
Wind: SW to N-NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with another surge of bitter cold air keeping temperatures in the 20s.
High: 23° Wind Chill: 9°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
A LOOK AHEAD
Saturday-Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of wintry precipitation in the morning. Bands of snow possible when heading out to tailgate. Staying very cold with a cold wind of 10-20 mph.
Tailgating: 24° Wind Chill: 14°
Kick-Off: 23° Wind Chill: 15°
Post game: 18° Wind Chill: 10°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.