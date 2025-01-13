Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A bitter cold start to the week with sunshine

Temperatures climb above freezing by Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A frigid start to the week with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens today & tomorrow
  • Climbing above freezing Wednesday with the 40s expected Thursday & Friday
  • A cold front this weekend may bring some light snow Saturday morning, but moving out for the Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny but very cold. Bundle up!
High: 25° Wind Chill: 15°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a band of snow spreading across northern Missouri. No more than a dusting expected.
Low: 19° Wind Chill: 10°
Wind: SW to N-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with another surge of bitter cold air keeping temperatures in the 20s.
High: 23° Wind Chill:
Wind: N 10-20 mph

A LOOK AHEAD
Saturday-Chiefs Game: Mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of wintry precipitation in the morning. Bands of snow possible when heading out to tailgate. Staying very cold with a cold wind of 10-20 mph.
Tailgating: 24° Wind Chill: 14°
Kick-Off: 23° Wind Chill: 15°
Post game: 18° Wind Chill: 10°

