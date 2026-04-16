KSHB 41 Weather | A break in the rain and storms Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A break in the rain, storms Thursday
- Numerous severe storms possible Friday afternoon
- A sunny, dry, but chilly weekend ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A break in the rain and storms. Enjoyable conditions under ample sunshine.
High: 83°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Clouds and winds increase. A mild night.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Numerous severe storms possible, including tornadoes. The severe weather threat diminishes Friday night.
Low: 66°
High: 80°
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
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