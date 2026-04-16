KSHB 41 Weather | A break in the rain and storms Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A break in the rain, storms Thursday

Numerous severe storms possible Friday afternoon

A sunny, dry, but chilly weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A break in the rain and storms. Enjoyable conditions under ample sunshine.

High: 83°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Clouds and winds increase. A mild night.

Low: 66°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Numerous severe storms possible, including tornadoes. The severe weather threat diminishes Friday night.

Low: 66°

High: 80°

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

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