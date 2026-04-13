KSHB 41 Weather | A break in the rain but warmer Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A break in the rain Monday but warmer

Thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

Additional rain and storms possible Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then a gradually clearing sky late. Warm and windy.

High: 80°

Wind: SSW 20-25 gusting to 35 mph

Monday night: Clouds increase. Mild and windy.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 35 mph

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.

Low: 68°

High: 83°

Wind: S 20-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

