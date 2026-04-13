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KSHB 41 Weather | A break in the rain but warmer Monday

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KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A break in the rain Monday but warmer
  • Thunderstorms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Additional rain and storms possible Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then a gradually clearing sky late. Warm and windy.
High: 80°
Wind: SSW 20-25 gusting to 35 mph

Monday night: Clouds increase. Mild and windy.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 35 mph

Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn severe.
Low: 68°
High: 83°
Wind: S 20-25 mph

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