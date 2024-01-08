KSHB 41 Weather | A brief window of rain before all snow falls this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain mixed with snow 7am-11am, all snow after 12pm for everyone
- Heavy snow will overcome a warm layer and start to stick during the day, resulting in wet to slushy untreated roads
- Snow continues to wrap around storm tonight into Tuesday morning, becoming much colder and even windier
- Snow accumulations of 1-4" possible south of I-70, while between I-70 & 36-HWY could see 3-6"
- Another chance of accumulating snow Friday and Saturday and much colder
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mix of rain and snow this morning, changing to all snow by lunch. The snow will come down very heavy at this time which could overwhelm our roads and produces areas of slush for the evening commute.
Temps: Dropping to 34-35° as the snow falls
Wind: E-SE 15-30 mph
Tonight: Snow continues overnight, coming down at a decent clip in northern Missouri, a little lighter near KC. There's a chance a dry slot could bring some dry time to areas south of I-70 briefly overnight.
Low: 31°
Wind: E-SE shifting to N 15-30 mph
Tuesday: Snow wraps around storm and brings more accumulation to the area as air temperatures drop and the wind picks up. Watch for areas of blowing snow and low visibility.
Temperatures: Starting at 31°, dropping to middle to upper 20s in the afternoon.
Wind: N-NW 15-30 gust 35-45 mph
Wednesday: Snow is over but the temperatures remain cold. Some sun tries to break through clouds.
Low: 13° High: 36°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.