Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
37  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A calm, more comfortable Friday across the area

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny, more comfortable Friday
  • Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon
  • Much cooler Sunday - Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Ample sunshine and a lot more peaceful with comfortable humidity levels.
High: 84°
Wind: Light and variable

Friday night: Clouds increase. A chance for rain and storms late, after midnight.
Low: 65°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, then later in the afternoon. Afternoon storms could be severe, with all hazard types possible after 3pm.
Low: 65°
High: 81°
Wind: South 10-20 mph

Sunday: Drying out. Mostly to partly cloudy. Much cooler and less humid.
Low: 59°
High: 75°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo