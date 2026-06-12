KSHB 41 Weather | A calm, more comfortable Friday across the area

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny, more comfortable Friday

Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon

Much cooler Sunday - Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Ample sunshine and a lot more peaceful with comfortable humidity levels.

High: 84°

Wind: Light and variable

Friday night: Clouds increase. A chance for rain and storms late, after midnight.

Low: 65°

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, then later in the afternoon. Afternoon storms could be severe, with all hazard types possible after 3pm.

Low: 65°

High: 81°

Wind: South 10-20 mph

Sunday: Drying out. Mostly to partly cloudy. Much cooler and less humid.

Low: 59°

High: 75°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

