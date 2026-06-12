KSHB 41 Weather | A calm, more comfortable Friday across the area

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny, more comfortable Friday
- Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon
- Much cooler Sunday - Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Ample sunshine and a lot more peaceful with comfortable humidity levels.
High: 84°
Wind: Light and variable
Friday night: Clouds increase. A chance for rain and storms late, after midnight.
Low: 65°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Showers and storms possible in the morning, then later in the afternoon. Afternoon storms could be severe, with all hazard types possible after 3pm.
Low: 65°
High: 81°
Wind: South 10-20 mph
Sunday: Drying out. Mostly to partly cloudy. Much cooler and less humid.
Low: 59°
High: 75°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
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