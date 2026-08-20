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KSHB 41 Weather | A calm Thursday on tap in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Wednesday night update
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy dense fog for some Thursday morning
  • Below normal temperatures
  • Rain likely Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Early morning patchy fog possible. Partly sunny with below normal temperatures.
High: 83°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: An isolated shower or storm possible. Otherwise partly cloudy.
Low: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy. Trending hotter. Evening and night storms possible.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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