KSHB 41 Weather | A calm Thursday on tap in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy dense fog for some Thursday morning

Below normal temperatures

Rain likely Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Early morning patchy fog possible. Partly sunny with below normal temperatures.

High: 83°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: An isolated shower or storm possible. Otherwise partly cloudy.

Low: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy. Trending hotter. Evening and night storms possible.

High: 88°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

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