KSHB 41 Weather | A calm Thursday on tap in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy dense fog for some Thursday morning
- Below normal temperatures
- Rain likely Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Early morning patchy fog possible. Partly sunny with below normal temperatures.
High: 83°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: An isolated shower or storm possible. Otherwise partly cloudy.
Low: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy. Trending hotter. Evening and night storms possible.
High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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