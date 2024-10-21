KSHB 41 Weather | A chance of very light rain arrives tonight after 4 weeks of no measurable rain

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in the low 80s today & Tuesday

Very light rain expected to roll in this evening, after 8pm, with very little accumulation expected

A cooler, more fall-like weekend ahead in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm before rain arrives after sunset, after 8pm.

High: 81°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Rain builds in late in the evening, most likely after 8-10pm. Not much expected as rainfall totals stay under .10". It will be windy at times through the night.

Low: 59°

Wind: S 10-20 gust 25-30 mph

Tuesday: Clearing sky while staying breezy and warm.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

