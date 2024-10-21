Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | A chance of very light rain arrives tonight after 4 weeks of no measurable rain

Staying warm and breezy ahead of the rain arriving after sunset
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the low 80s today & Tuesday
  • Very light rain expected to roll in this evening, after 8pm, with very little accumulation expected
  • A cooler, more fall-like weekend ahead in the 60s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm before rain arrives after sunset, after 8pm.
High: 81°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Tonight: Rain builds in late in the evening, most likely after 8-10pm. Not much expected as rainfall totals stay under .10". It will be windy at times through the night.
Low: 59°
Wind: S 10-20 gust 25-30 mph

Tuesday: Clearing sky while staying breezy and warm.
High: 84°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.