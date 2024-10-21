KSHB 41 Weather | A chance of very light rain arrives tonight after 4 weeks of no measurable rain

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the low 80s today & Tuesday
- Very light rain expected to roll in this evening, after 8pm, with very little accumulation expected
- A cooler, more fall-like weekend ahead in the 60s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm before rain arrives after sunset, after 8pm.
High: 81°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Tonight: Rain builds in late in the evening, most likely after 8-10pm. Not much expected as rainfall totals stay under .10". It will be windy at times through the night.
Low: 59°
Wind: S 10-20 gust 25-30 mph
Tuesday: Clearing sky while staying breezy and warm.
High: 84°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
