KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Chilly and windy Sunday
- More comfortable by Monday
- Gradually warming into the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Rain ends around late morning. Mostly cloudy and windy.
High: 42°
Wind: N 15-20 G35 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cool.
Low: 29°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon.
High: 49°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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