KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Chilly and windy Sunday

More comfortable by Monday

Gradually warming into the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain ends around late morning. Mostly cloudy and windy.

High: 42°

Wind: N 15-20 G35 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: Morning sunshine with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

High: 49°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

