KSHB 41 Weather | A cold Thanksgiving week with rain increasing tomorrow morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Getting ready for two more cold fronts in the next 5 days - first comes Wednesday evening, the second arrives Saturday
- Rain increases Wednesday morning and afternoon from north to south with temperatures in the 40s
- Even colder air surges in on Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: A cold start then increasing clouds and slightly warmer.
High: 47°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and calm winds while staying chilly.
Low: 36°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain increasing during the afternoon. Moving out around the dinnertime. Rainfall totals of around .25" possible.
High: 43°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & cold. Dry and cold for the Plaza Lighting with temperatures dropping to around 30° between 5 PM & 8 PM. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s.
Low: 24° High: 37°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
