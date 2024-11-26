KSHB 41 Weather | A cold Thanksgiving week with rain increasing tomorrow morning & afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Getting ready for two more cold fronts in the next 5 days - first comes Wednesday evening, the second arrives Saturday

Rain increases Wednesday morning and afternoon from north to south with temperatures in the 40s

Even colder air surges in on Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A cold start then increasing clouds and slightly warmer.

High: 47°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and calm winds while staying chilly.

Low: 36°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain increasing during the afternoon. Moving out around the dinnertime. Rainfall totals of around .25" possible.

High: 43°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & cold. Dry and cold for the Plaza Lighting with temperatures dropping to around 30° between 5 PM & 8 PM. Wind chill values will be in the low 20s.

Low: 24° High: 37°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

