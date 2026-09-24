KSHB 41 Weather | A comfortable Thursday before rain in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A comfortable Thursday
- Periods of rain Friday - Saturday
- Additional storms next Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Clouds increase. A comfortable day. Showers will head our way later in the evening.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially after midnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Friday: Periods of rain. Some thunder possible.
High: 72°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
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