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KSHB 41 Weather | A comfortable Thursday before rain in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A comfortable Thursday
  • Periods of rain Friday - Saturday
  • Additional storms next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds increase. A comfortable day. Showers will head our way later in the evening.
High: 76°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially after midnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: E 5-15 mph

Friday: Periods of rain. Some thunder possible.
High: 72°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

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