KSHB 41 Weather | A comfortable Thursday before rain in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A comfortable Thursday

Periods of rain Friday - Saturday

Additional storms next Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Clouds increase. A comfortable day. Showers will head our way later in the evening.

High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially after midnight.

Low: 62°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Friday: Periods of rain. Some thunder possible.

High: 72°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

