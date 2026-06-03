KSHB 41 Weather | A comfortable Wednesday on tap in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Lower humidity Wednesday
- Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday
- Periods of wet, stormy weather through the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A pleasant night.
Low: 63°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Clouds, humidity, and storm chances increase into the afternoon. Afternoon scattered showers and storms possible.
Low: 63°
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar