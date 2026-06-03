KSHB 41 Weather | A comfortable Wednesday on tap in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Lower humidity Wednesday

Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday

Periods of wet, stormy weather through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity.

High: 83°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A pleasant night.

Low: 63°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds, humidity, and storm chances increase into the afternoon. Afternoon scattered showers and storms possible.

Low: 63°

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

