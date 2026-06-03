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KSHB 41 Weather | A comfortable Wednesday on tap in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lower humidity Wednesday
  • Humidity and storm chances increase Thursday
  • Periods of wet, stormy weather through the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity.
High: 83°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. A pleasant night.
Low: 63°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Clouds, humidity, and storm chances increase into the afternoon. Afternoon scattered showers and storms possible.
Low: 63°
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

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