KSHB 41 Weather | A cool and sunny weekend forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A sunny, cool weekend

Another chilly morning Sunday

Highs return to the upper 70s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A very cold morning. Then, sunny and cool into the afternoon.

High: 58°

Wind: Light and variable

Saturday night: Clear and calm. Patchy frost may develop.

Low: 39°

Wind: S 5 mph

Sunday: A pleasant fall day. Highs return to the 60s in the afternoon with sunshine.

High: 66°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

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