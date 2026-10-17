KSHB 41 Weather | A cool and sunny weekend forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A sunny, cool weekend
- Another chilly morning Sunday
- Highs return to the upper 70s next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A very cold morning. Then, sunny and cool into the afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: Light and variable
Saturday night: Clear and calm. Patchy frost may develop.
Low: 39°
Wind: S 5 mph
Sunday: A pleasant fall day. Highs return to the 60s in the afternoon with sunshine.
High: 66°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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