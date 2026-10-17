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KSHB 41 Weather | A cool and sunny weekend forecast

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A sunny, cool weekend
  • Another chilly morning Sunday
  • Highs return to the upper 70s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A very cold morning. Then, sunny and cool into the afternoon.
High: 58°
Wind: Light and variable

Saturday night: Clear and calm. Patchy frost may develop.
Low: 39°
Wind: S 5 mph

Sunday: A pleasant fall day. Highs return to the 60s in the afternoon with sunshine.
High: 66°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City