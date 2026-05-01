KSHB 41 Weather | A cool finish to the workweek in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool finish to the workweek
- Cold mornings with some frost possible
- Temperatures rebound Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A cool start to May. Partly cloudy. A slight chance for showers late in the day.
High: 63°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Friday night: A slight chance for showers early. Then clouds decrease. A cold night, with frost possible.
Low: 38°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Saturday: Morning frost possible. Ample sunshine. Still cool, with below normal temperatures.
High: 65°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph
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