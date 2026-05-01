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KSHB 41 Weather | A cool finish to the workweek in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Thursday evening update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cool finish to the workweek
  • Cold mornings with some frost possible
  • Temperatures rebound Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A cool start to May. Partly cloudy. A slight chance for showers late in the day.
High: 63°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Friday night: A slight chance for showers early. Then clouds decrease. A cold night, with frost possible.
Low: 38°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday: Morning frost possible. Ample sunshine. Still cool, with below normal temperatures.
High: 65°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

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