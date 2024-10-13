KSHB 41 Weather | A cool start to the week, first freeze possible Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cool night followed by a cooler than average Monday

First light freeze possible Wednesday

Chance to finally see rain sometime between Oct. 19-22

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool with a decreasing wind.

Low: 40°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler than average.

High: 62°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and even cooler.

Low: 43° High: 57°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A cold start with our possible first freeze. Then, it will be a sunny and cool day.

Low: 31° High: 62°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

