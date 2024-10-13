KSHB 41 Weather | A cool start to the week, first freeze possible Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool night followed by a cooler than average Monday
- First light freeze possible Wednesday
- Chance to finally see rain sometime between Oct. 19-22
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool with a decreasing wind.
Low: 40°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler than average.
High: 62°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and even cooler.
Low: 43° High: 57°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A cold start with our possible first freeze. Then, it will be a sunny and cool day.
Low: 31° High: 62°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
