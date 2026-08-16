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KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like a normal summer

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More comfortable over the next few days
  • Storms may crop up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
  • Looking seasonable through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday night: Clearing skies. Some fog will be possible.
Low: 65°
Wind: N 5 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, but may turn overcast for some.
High: 86°
Wind: N 5 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Storms possible late into the night.
Low: 66°
High: 90°
Wind: S 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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