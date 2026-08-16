KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like a normal summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- More comfortable over the next few days
- Storms may crop up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
- Looking seasonable through the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday night: Clearing skies. Some fog will be possible.
Low: 65°
Wind: N 5 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy, but may turn overcast for some.
High: 86°
Wind: N 5 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Storms possible late into the night.
Low: 66°
High: 90°
Wind: S 10 mph
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