KSHB 41 Weather | Feeling more like a normal summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



More comfortable over the next few days

Storms may crop up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Looking seasonable through the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday night: Clearing skies. Some fog will be possible.

Low: 65°

Wind: N 5 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy, but may turn overcast for some.

High: 86°

Wind: N 5 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Storms possible late into the night.

Low: 66°

High: 90°

Wind: S 10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

