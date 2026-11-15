KSHB 41 Weather | A couple more cold mornings before warmer weather returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- A couple more cold mornings
- A gradual warm up through the next few days
- A return to the 60s on Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 52°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 31°
Wind: SE 5 mph
Monday: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures.
High: 55°
Wind: S 5 mph
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