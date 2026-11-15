KSHB 41 Weather | A couple more cold mornings before warmer weather returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



A couple more cold mornings

A gradual warm up through the next few days

A return to the 60s on Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild.

High: 52°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 31°

Wind: SE 5 mph

Monday: Sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

High: 55°

Wind: S 5 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

