KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall cold front today just in time for Fall

WEATHER HEADLINES



Fall begins at 7:43 AM, then a Fall cold front moves through

Periods of rain showers through Monday morning

Highs mostly in the 70s with lows in the 50s the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain showers all day. Total rainfall: 1"-2" with some locations seeing 2"-4". A strong cold front moves through during the morning just in time for Fall that begins at 7:43 AM

High: 65°, dropping to around 60° during the day

Wind: N 10-15 mph

This Evening: Cool with a few rain showers.

Temperatures around 60°

Wind:N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cool with a few rain showers.

Low: 54°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with mainly morning rain showers.

High: 66°

Wind: NE 10 mph

