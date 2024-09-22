KSHB 41 Weather | A Fall cold front today just in time for Fall

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fall begins at 7:43 AM, then a Fall cold front moves through
- Periods of rain showers through Monday morning
- Highs mostly in the 70s with lows in the 50s the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain showers all day. Total rainfall: 1"-2" with some locations seeing 2"-4". A strong cold front moves through during the morning just in time for Fall that begins at 7:43 AM
High: 65°, dropping to around 60° during the day
Wind: N 10-15 mph
This Evening: Cool with a few rain showers.
Temperatures around 60°
Wind:N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Cool with a few rain showers.
Low: 54°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with mainly morning rain showers.
High: 66°
Wind: NE 10 mph
