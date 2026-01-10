Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A few morning slick spots then sunshine and breezy

Highs today will be 40°-45°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few morning slick spots then mostly sunny and breezy
  • A few evening rain, snow showers along a cold front
  • Mostly dry the next 7 days with up and down temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few morning slick spots are possible then it will become mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 45°
Wind: W-SW 15 mph

Tonight: A few rain/snow showers are possible 5-10 PM then clearing and seasonably cold. We do not expect any accumulation or slick spots.
Low: 19°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with average cold
High: 39°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

