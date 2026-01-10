KSHB 41 Weather | A few morning slick spots then sunshine and breezy

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few morning slick spots then mostly sunny and breezy

A few evening rain, snow showers along a cold front

Mostly dry the next 7 days with up and down temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few morning slick spots are possible then it will become mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 45°

Wind: W-SW 15 mph

Tonight: A few rain/snow showers are possible 5-10 PM then clearing and seasonably cold. We do not expect any accumulation or slick spots.

Low: 19°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with average cold

High: 39°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

