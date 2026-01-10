KSHB 41 Weather | A few morning slick spots then sunshine and breezy

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few morning slick spots then mostly sunny and breezy
- A few evening rain, snow showers along a cold front
- Mostly dry the next 7 days with up and down temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few morning slick spots are possible then it will become mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 45°
Wind: W-SW 15 mph
Tonight: A few rain/snow showers are possible 5-10 PM then clearing and seasonably cold. We do not expect any accumulation or slick spots.
Low: 19°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny with average cold
High: 39°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
