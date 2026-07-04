KSHB 41 Weather | A few periods of showers and thunderstorms for the 4th

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few periods of showers and thunderstorms today
- Showers, thunderstorms exit this evening and may be out of KC by fireworks time
- A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially 10 PM-5 PM in KC. A few thunderstorms may contain gusty winds.
High: 87°
Wind: Light & variable
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms exit to the southeast 5-9 PM. There is a chance it is not raining in KC by fireworks time 9-10 PM.
Low: 68°
Wind: Light & variable
Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Wind: Light & variable
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