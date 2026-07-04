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KSHB 41 Weather | A few periods of showers and thunderstorms for the 4th

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Saturday Morning Weather Update
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and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few periods of showers and thunderstorms today
  • Showers, thunderstorms exit this evening and may be out of KC by fireworks time
  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially 10 PM-5 PM in KC. A few thunderstorms may contain gusty winds.
High: 87°
Wind: Light & variable

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms exit to the southeast 5-9 PM. There is a chance it is not raining in KC by fireworks time 9-10 PM.
Low: 68°
Wind: Light & variable

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Wind: Light & variable

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