KSHB 41 Weather | A few periods of showers and thunderstorms for the 4th

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few periods of showers and thunderstorms today

Showers, thunderstorms exit this evening and may be out of KC by fireworks time

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially 10 PM-5 PM in KC. A few thunderstorms may contain gusty winds.

High: 87°

Wind: Light & variable

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms exit to the southeast 5-9 PM. There is a chance it is not raining in KC by fireworks time 9-10 PM.

Low: 68°

Wind: Light & variable

Sunday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

High: 87°

Wind: Light & variable

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