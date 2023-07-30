Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather |A few showers and thunderstorms today

Next chance of widespread rain, thunderstorms is early Monday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-07-30 08:08:10-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms possible today, especially this afternoon and evening
  • Next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is early Monday, some hail, gusty winds possible
  • Heat returns briefly Tuesday - Thursday
  • Another cold front by the end of the week cooling us off into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms mainly during the later afternoon and evening.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible
Temperatures: 75°-80°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight
Low: 70°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Monday: A good chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms. The severe threat is very low.

High: 86°

Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

