KSHB 41 Weather |A few showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms possible today, especially this afternoon and evening
- Next chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms is early Monday, some hail, gusty winds possible
- Heat returns briefly Tuesday - Thursday
- Another cold front by the end of the week cooling us off into next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms mainly during the later afternoon and evening.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible
Temperatures: 75°-80°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms after midnight
Low: 70°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Monday: A good chance of mainly morning rain and thunderstorms. The severe threat is very low.
High: 86°
Wind: ESE 10-20 mph
