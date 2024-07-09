KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers and thunderstorms today, mainly southeast of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms today, mainly southeast of KC, due to the western edge of Beryl
- Wednesday-Friday will be warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Heating up and mostly dry for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and T-Storms from the remnants of Beryl. Widespread heavy rain and T-Storms from Beryl will likely track across central and eastern Missouri.
High: 83°
Wind: North 5-15 mph
This Evening: A few showers and thunderstorms will end.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: Almost none
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear as Beryls rain and clouds chug northeast.
Low: 64°
Wind: North 5 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. An Isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible by evening.
High: 87°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
