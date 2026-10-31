Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers possible for trick-or-treating

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated
Add KSHB as a Google Preferred Source

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread rain this morning
  • Isolated showers for trick-or-treating
  • Thunderstorms expected Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Widespread light rain in the morning, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy.
High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: A few spotty showers. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 57°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 69°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo

092126_KSHB_WX_FSC (1).jpg

KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City