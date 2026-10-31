KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers possible for trick-or-treating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread rain this morning
- Isolated showers for trick-or-treating
- Thunderstorms expected Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Widespread light rain in the morning, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy.
High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: A few spotty showers. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 57°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 69°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
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