KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers possible for trick-or-treating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Widespread rain this morning

Isolated showers for trick-or-treating

Thunderstorms expected Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Widespread light rain in the morning, with isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Cloudy.

High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: A few spotty showers. Mostly cloudy.

Low: 57°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 69°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

