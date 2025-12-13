Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A frigid weekend

Wind chill values will be in the teens today.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Frigid this weekend with a few flurries possible today
  • Main snow occurs across Iowa and far northeast Missouri
  • Wind chill values around zero tonight and for Chiefs tailgating
  • Huge warm up and mostly dry next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and frigid with a flurries possible.
Temperatures around 20°
Wind Chill: 10° to 15°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and frigid.
Low:
Wind Chill: -5° to 5°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but still dangerously cold with wind chills below zero for the early morning hours and Chiefs tailgating
High: 22°
Wind Chill: Warming from -5° to 5° to the teens
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Morning wind chill values 5° to 15°. Then, abundant sunshine and a big warm up.
Low: 18°
High: 44°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

