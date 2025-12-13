KSHB 41 Weather | A frigid weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Frigid this weekend with a few flurries possible today

Main snow occurs across Iowa and far northeast Missouri

Wind chill values around zero tonight and for Chiefs tailgating

Huge warm up and mostly dry next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and frigid with a flurries possible.

Temperatures around 20°

Wind Chill: 10° to 15°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and frigid.

Low: 6°

Wind Chill: -5° to 5°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny, but still dangerously cold with wind chills below zero for the early morning hours and Chiefs tailgating

High: 22°

Wind Chill: Warming from -5° to 5° to the teens

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Morning wind chill values 5° to 15°. Then, abundant sunshine and a big warm up.

Low: 18°

High: 44°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—