KSHB 41 Weather | A frigid weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Frigid this weekend with a few flurries possible today
- Main snow occurs across Iowa and far northeast Missouri
- Wind chill values around zero tonight and for Chiefs tailgating
- Huge warm up and mostly dry next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and frigid with a flurries possible.
Temperatures around 20°
Wind Chill: 10° to 15°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clearing sky and frigid.
Low: 6°
Wind Chill: -5° to 5°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, but still dangerously cold with wind chills below zero for the early morning hours and Chiefs tailgating
High: 22°
Wind Chill: Warming from -5° to 5° to the teens
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Morning wind chill values 5° to 15°. Then, abundant sunshine and a big warm up.
Low: 18°
High: 44°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
