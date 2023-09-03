KSHB 41 Weather | A hot Sunday ahead, but the humidity stays low

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and hot Sunday, still low humidity

Labor Day will still be hot, but with more humidity, more wind and some clouds

Two or three chances of thunderstorms between Tuesday and next weekend, hard to time at this moment

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with still low humidity levels.

High: 95°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Cooling off fairly fast due to the dry air in place. This will make for a nice eveing.

Temperatures drop to 80°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and warmer.

Low: 71°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Labor Day: Becoming partly cloudy, windy, hot and more humid. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible by evening, mainly across southern Missouri.

High: 94°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

