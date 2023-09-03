Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A hot Sunday ahead, but the humidity stays low

Our dry spell reaches 21 days today
and last updated 2023-09-03 08:05:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and hot Sunday, still low humidity
  • Labor Day will still be hot, but with more humidity, more wind and some clouds
  • Two or three chances of thunderstorms between Tuesday and next weekend, hard to time at this moment

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with still low humidity levels.

High: 95°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Cooling off fairly fast due to the dry air in place. This will make for a nice eveing.
Temperatures drop to 80°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and warmer.
Low: 71°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Labor Day: Becoming partly cloudy, windy, hot and more humid. Heat index near 100° by the afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible by evening, mainly across southern Missouri.

High: 94°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

