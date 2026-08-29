KSHB 41 Weather | A hot weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot this weekend
- A few storms possible in northern MO Sunday AM
- Staying mostly hot and dry through the week ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index up to 100°.
High: 93°
Wind: S 10-15 mph G25 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index up to 105°.
High: 95°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph G25 mph
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