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KSHB 41 Weather | A hot weekend ahead

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.


WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot this weekend
  • A few storms possible in northern MO Sunday AM
  • Staying mostly hot and dry through the week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index up to 100°.
High: 93°
Wind: S 10-15 mph G25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and warm.
Low: 76°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index up to 105°.
High: 95°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph G25 mph

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