KSHB 41 Weather | A hot weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot this weekend

A few storms possible in northern MO Sunday AM

Staying mostly hot and dry through the week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index up to 100°.

High: 93°

Wind: S 10-15 mph G25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and warm.

Low: 76°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index up to 105°.

High: 95°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph G25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

