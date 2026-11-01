KSHB 41 Weather | A mild end to the weekend before storm chances Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cloudy and mild Sunday
- Strong to severe storms Monday afternoon - overnight
- Cool & dry after Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry.
High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 60°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with storms likely in the afternoon through the overnight hours. A couple could be strong to severe.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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