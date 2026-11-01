KSHB 41 Weather | A mild end to the weekend before storm chances Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and mild Sunday

Strong to severe storms Monday afternoon - overnight

Cool & dry after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry.

High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 60°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with storms likely in the afternoon through the overnight hours. A couple could be strong to severe.

High: 71°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

