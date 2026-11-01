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KSHB 41 Weather | A mild end to the weekend before storm chances Monday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy and mild Sunday
  • Strong to severe storms Monday afternoon - overnight
  • Cool & dry after Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry.
High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 60°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with storms likely in the afternoon through the overnight hours. A couple could be strong to severe.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City