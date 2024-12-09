Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A mild Monday before a surge of cold air arrives Tuesday

Highs go from the 50s today to the 30s Tuesday
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mild Monday with highs running 10° above normal in the 50s
  • Blast of cold air settles in Tuesday-Thursday with a bands of snow possible overnight Tuesday-early Wednesday
  • Rain possible Friday with slightly warmer air returning Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning fog improves by mid to late morning. Staying mostly cloudy through the afternoon with mild temperatures.
High: 53°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder.
Low: 26°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and even colder. Bands of snow may form over parts of Missouri and Kansas overnight.
High: 39°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Any early snow showers taper off before sunrise and lead to more sunshine with even chillier air.
Low: 25° High: 33°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

