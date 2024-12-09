KSHB 41 Weather | A mild Monday before a surge of cold air arrives Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mild Monday with highs running 10° above normal in the 50s

Blast of cold air settles in Tuesday-Thursday with a bands of snow possible overnight Tuesday-early Wednesday

Rain possible Friday with slightly warmer air returning Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Morning fog improves by mid to late morning. Staying mostly cloudy through the afternoon with mild temperatures.

High: 53°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder.

Low: 26°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and even colder. Bands of snow may form over parts of Missouri and Kansas overnight.

High: 39°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Any early snow showers taper off before sunrise and lead to more sunshine with even chillier air.

Low: 25° High: 33°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

