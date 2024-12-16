KSHB 41 Weather | A mild start to the week with afternoon temperatures in the 50s

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered clouds and patchy fog for some this morning

Warming up quickly today and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and sunny skies

Two cold fronts bring changes this week, first comes through Tuesday evening and the next, stronger one, sweeps through Friday morning

It will be dry but much colder for the Chiefs game on Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Any morning fog clears quickly with lots of sunshine expected through the afternoon and temperatures 10° above average.

High: 53°

Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with the breezes relaxing.

Low: 31°

Wind: W 5-10 mph to Calm

Tuesday: Increasing clouds late in the day with a chance of light rain in the evening along a cold front. Best chance shows up along and east of I-35.

High: 52°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny but much colder through the day. The wind is strongest in the morning.

Low: 30° High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

