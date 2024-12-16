KSHB 41 Weather | A mild start to the week with afternoon temperatures in the 50s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered clouds and patchy fog for some this morning
- Warming up quickly today and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and sunny skies
- Two cold fronts bring changes this week, first comes through Tuesday evening and the next, stronger one, sweeps through Friday morning
- It will be dry but much colder for the Chiefs game on Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Any morning fog clears quickly with lots of sunshine expected through the afternoon and temperatures 10° above average.
High: 53°
Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with the breezes relaxing.
Low: 31°
Wind: W 5-10 mph to Calm
Tuesday: Increasing clouds late in the day with a chance of light rain in the evening along a cold front. Best chance shows up along and east of I-35.
High: 52°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny but much colder through the day. The wind is strongest in the morning.
Low: 30° High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
