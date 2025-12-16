KSHB 41 Weather | A Mild stretch ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday
- Showers arrive Wednesday night through Thursday morning
- Windy Thursday, with 50 mph gusts possible
- Christmas warmth
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Ample sunshine. Clouds increase in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s
High: 52°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 50s. Showers arriving during the overnight hours.
High: 55° Low: 42°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Morning showers, then clearing sky. Windy, with 50 mph gusts possible. Not as mild.
High: 49° Low: 24°
Wind: NW 15-20 with gusts to 50 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—