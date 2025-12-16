KSHB 41 Weather | A Mild stretch ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday

Showers arrive Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Windy Thursday, with 50 mph gusts possible

Christmas warmth

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Ample sunshine. Clouds increase in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s

High: 52°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

Low: 32°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the middle 50s. Showers arriving during the overnight hours.

High: 55° Low: 42°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Morning showers, then clearing sky. Windy, with 50 mph gusts possible. Not as mild.

High: 49° Low: 24°

Wind: NW 15-20 with gusts to 50 mph

