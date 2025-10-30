KSHB 41 Weather | A much nicer day, much more sunshine, much less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dew, frost & fog will be gone by 10 AM, then abundant sunshine
- Highs will be in the 50s through Saturday or Sunday, then 60s and 70s next week
- Mostly dry the next 7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning dew, frost & some fog will give way to abundant sunshine and much less wind.
Wind: W 5-15 mph
High: 57°
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly.
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
Low: 38°
Friday (Halloween): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, feeling very fall-like. Temperatures in the 50s to upper 40s in the evening.
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph
High: 59°
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Low: 36°
High: 51°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—