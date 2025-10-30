Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A much nicer day, much more sunshine, much less wind

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dew, frost & fog will be gone by 10 AM, then abundant sunshine
  • Highs will be in the 50s through Saturday or Sunday, then 60s and 70s next week
  • Mostly dry the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning dew, frost & some fog will give way to abundant sunshine and much less wind.
Wind: W 5-15 mph
High: 57°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly.
Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph
Low: 38°

Friday (Halloween): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, feeling very fall-like. Temperatures in the 50s to upper 40s in the evening.
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph
High: 59°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool.
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Low: 36°
High: 51°

