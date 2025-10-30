KSHB 41 Weather | A much nicer day, much more sunshine, much less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES



Dew, frost & fog will be gone by 10 AM, then abundant sunshine

Highs will be in the 50s through Saturday or Sunday, then 60s and 70s next week

Mostly dry the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning dew, frost & some fog will give way to abundant sunshine and much less wind.

Wind: W 5-15 mph

High: 57°

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly.

Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph

Low: 38°

Friday (Halloween): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, feeling very fall-like. Temperatures in the 50s to upper 40s in the evening.

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

High: 59°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool.

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Low: 36°

High: 51°

