KSHB 41 Weather | A nice Spring day as warming trend begins

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice spring day with abundant sunshine, but an elevated fire danger

Windy and warmer Sunday

Warm and windy for the Royals home opener

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Typical late March weather.

High: 60°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 increasing to S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold.

Low: 45°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.

High: 74°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

