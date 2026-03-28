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KSHB 41 Weather | A nice Spring day as warming trend begins

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KSHB 41 Weather Update
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice spring day with abundant sunshine, but an elevated fire danger
  • Windy and warmer Sunday
  • Warm and windy for the Royals home opener

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Typical late March weather.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 increasing to S 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 45°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.
High: 74°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

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