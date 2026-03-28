KSHB 41 Weather | A nice Spring day as warming trend begins

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice spring day with abundant sunshine, but an elevated fire danger
- Windy and warmer Sunday
- Warm and windy for the Royals home opener
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Typical late March weather.
High: 60°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 increasing to S 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold.
Low: 45°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.
High: 74°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar