KSHB 41 Weather | A nice start to the weekend

KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool, breezy Friday
  • Warmer and pleasant Saturday
  • Showers to a wintry mix Sunday pm, then snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15 gusting to 25 mph

Friday night: Clouds increase. Light and variable breeze becoming ESE.
Low: 38°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer and pleasant.
Low: 38°
High: 68°
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Scattered rain showers by late morning and early afternoon. Then a wintry mix possible by the evening, switching to snow at night. Minor snow accumulations possible. Falling temperatures through the afternoon.
AM High: 52°
PM Temp: 37°
Wind: NW 20-30 mph

