KSHB 41 Weather | A nice start to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cool, breezy Friday
- Warmer and pleasant Saturday
- Showers to a wintry mix Sunday pm, then snow possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15 gusting to 25 mph
Friday night: Clouds increase. Light and variable breeze becoming ESE.
Low: 38°
Wind: ESE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer and pleasant.
Low: 38°
High: 68°
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Scattered rain showers by late morning and early afternoon. Then a wintry mix possible by the evening, switching to snow at night. Minor snow accumulations possible. Falling temperatures through the afternoon.
AM High: 52°
PM Temp: 37°
Wind: NW 20-30 mph
