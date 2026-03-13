KSHB 41 Weather | A nice start to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cool, breezy Friday

Warmer and pleasant Saturday

Showers to a wintry mix Sunday pm, then snow possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cool and breezy. Partly cloudy.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15 gusting to 25 mph

Friday night: Clouds increase. Light and variable breeze becoming ESE.

Low: 38°

Wind: ESE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warmer and pleasant.

Low: 38°

High: 68°

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Scattered rain showers by late morning and early afternoon. Then a wintry mix possible by the evening, switching to snow at night. Minor snow accumulations possible. Falling temperatures through the afternoon.

AM High: 52°

PM Temp: 37°

Wind: NW 20-30 mph

