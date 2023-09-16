Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | 1-hour period of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, evening

A few thunderstorms may contain 30-60 mph wind gusts, hail
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-16 08:05:37-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers now to 9 a.m.
  • Good chance for a one hour period of thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Some thunderstorms may contain 30-60 mph winds and hail
  • Active weather pattern late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers will end this morning. Then, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. A round of showers and thunderstorms will likely track from the Iowa-Missouri, Kansas-Nebraska borders to southern Missouri and southeast Kansas between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.. The thunderstorms will last 1 hour in any one location.
High: 80°
Wind: 30-60 mph gusts in T-Storms

This Evening: Any thunderstorms end to the south by 9 p.m.
Temperature drop to the 60s
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing, calm and refreshing
Low: 55°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Patchy dense morning fog are possible. Then, it will be a nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.