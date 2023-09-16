KSHB 41 Weather | 1-hour period of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers now to 9 a.m.
- Good chance for a one hour period of thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Some thunderstorms may contain 30-60 mph winds and hail
- Active weather pattern late next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few showers will end this morning. Then, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. A round of showers and thunderstorms will likely track from the Iowa-Missouri, Kansas-Nebraska borders to southern Missouri and southeast Kansas between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.. The thunderstorms will last 1 hour in any one location.
High: 80°
Wind: 30-60 mph gusts in T-Storms
This Evening: Any thunderstorms end to the south by 9 p.m.
Temperature drop to the 60s
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clearing, calm and refreshing
Low: 55°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Patchy dense morning fog are possible. Then, it will be a nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 78°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
