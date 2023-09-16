KSHB 41 Weather | 1-hour period of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers now to 9 a.m.

Good chance for a one hour period of thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Some thunderstorms may contain 30-60 mph winds and hail

Active weather pattern late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers will end this morning. Then, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. A round of showers and thunderstorms will likely track from the Iowa-Missouri, Kansas-Nebraska borders to southern Missouri and southeast Kansas between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.. The thunderstorms will last 1 hour in any one location.

High: 80°

Wind: 30-60 mph gusts in T-Storms

This Evening: Any thunderstorms end to the south by 9 p.m.

Temperature drop to the 60s

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clearing, calm and refreshing

Low: 55°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Patchy dense morning fog are possible. Then, it will be a nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

High: 78°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

