KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy morning & early afternoon with comfortable temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



The active weather pattern lasts all week with several rounds of thunderstorms through Thursday

An increased severe threat is expected Tuesday & Thursday afternoon & evenings

Feeling pleasant today after the rain moves through while getting very hot & steamy Tuesday with highs in the 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and thunderstorms move in this morning and taper off after lunch. Increased sunshine after 2pm with a strong breeze and comfortable temperatures.

High: 80°

Wind: E-SE 10-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm overnight and breezy.

Low: 76°

Wind: SE 15-30 mph

Tuesday: Very hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms develop along a front in the late afternoon & evening. These could turn strong to severe with wind, hail, and a tornado possible especially for areas north of 36-HWY.

High: 95° Heat Index: 108-110°

Wind: SW 15-30 mph

