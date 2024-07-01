KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy morning & early afternoon with comfortable temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The active weather pattern lasts all week with several rounds of thunderstorms through Thursday
- An increased severe threat is expected Tuesday & Thursday afternoon & evenings
- Feeling pleasant today after the rain moves through while getting very hot & steamy Tuesday with highs in the 90s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Rain and thunderstorms move in this morning and taper off after lunch. Increased sunshine after 2pm with a strong breeze and comfortable temperatures.
High: 80°
Wind: E-SE 10-30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm overnight and breezy.
Low: 76°
Wind: SE 15-30 mph
Tuesday: Very hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms develop along a front in the late afternoon & evening. These could turn strong to severe with wind, hail, and a tornado possible especially for areas north of 36-HWY.
High: 95° Heat Index: 108-110°
Wind: SW 15-30 mph
