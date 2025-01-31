KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy morning followed by some sunshine late in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A rainy morning commute expected, tapering off by 9-11am
- Warm and dry for the weekend, temperatures approach 60° on Sunday
- Turning much colder next week with a storm system in question Tuesday-Thursday; Will need to monitor
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain tapers off during the mid to late morning hours. Drier conditions expected by lunch with sunshine peeking through late in the day.
High: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows dipping below freezing.
Low: 31°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph, Light
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer.
High: 51°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Sunday: Staying mostly cloudy while the wind dies down. Enjoy the spring-like day!
Low: 30° High: 60°
Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.