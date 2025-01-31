Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy morning followed by some sunshine late in the afternoon

The rain tapers off by mid-morning leaving drier conditions for weekend plans
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A rainy morning commute expected, tapering off by 9-11am
  • Warm and dry for the weekend, temperatures approach 60° on Sunday
  • Turning much colder next week with a storm system in question Tuesday-Thursday; Will need to monitor

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain tapers off during the mid to late morning hours. Drier conditions expected by lunch with sunshine peeking through late in the day.
High: 47°
Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows dipping below freezing.
Low: 31°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph, Light

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer.
High: 51°
Wind: S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Staying mostly cloudy while the wind dies down. Enjoy the spring-like day!
Low: 30° High: 60°

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

