KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy morning followed by some sunshine late in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A rainy morning commute expected, tapering off by 9-11am

Warm and dry for the weekend, temperatures approach 60° on Sunday

Turning much colder next week with a storm system in question Tuesday-Thursday; Will need to monitor

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain tapers off during the mid to late morning hours. Drier conditions expected by lunch with sunshine peeking through late in the day.

High: 47°

Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly with lows dipping below freezing.

Low: 31°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph, Light

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer.

High: 51°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Sunday: Staying mostly cloudy while the wind dies down. Enjoy the spring-like day!

Low: 30° High: 60°

Wind: SW to NW 5-10 mph

