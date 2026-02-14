KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy Valentine's Day

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain ends 4-7 PM with the heaviest along and south of I-70

Kansas City will see around 1" of rain

The sun returns Sunday followed by some near record warmth early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain through most of the day, with some downpours.

High: 53°

Wind: E to NE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: The rain will end 4-7 PM. Rainfall totals will range from a trace-.25" north of highway 36 to 1"-2" south of I-70. KC will see around 1" of rain.

Low: 41°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy early in the day then becoming mostly sunny and nice.

Low: 41°

High: 63°

Wind: N to SW5-15 mph

