KSHB 41 Weather | A rainy Valentine's Day

KSHB 41 Weather evening update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain ends 4-7 PM with the heaviest along and south of I-70
  • Kansas City will see around 1" of rain
  • The sun returns Sunday followed by some near record warmth early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain through most of the day, with some downpours.
High: 53°
Wind: E to NE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: The rain will end 4-7 PM. Rainfall totals will range from a trace-.25" north of highway 36 to 1"-2" south of I-70. KC will see around 1" of rain.
Low: 41°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy early in the day then becoming mostly sunny and nice.
Low: 41°
High: 63°
Wind: N to SW5-15 mph

