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KSHB 41 Weather | A seasonably warm Thursday in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
THURSDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonably warm Thursday
  • Humidity held in check
  • Temperatures and humidity trend upward this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A cool morning. Abundant sunshine with seasonal temperatures.
High: 85°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear, cool, and calm.
Low: 64°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouds increase during the afternoon. Feeling like late August.
High: 87°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

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