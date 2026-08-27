KSHB 41 Weather | A seasonably warm Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Seasonably warm Thursday

Humidity held in check

Temperatures and humidity trend upward this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A cool morning. Abundant sunshine with seasonal temperatures.

High: 85°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear, cool, and calm.

Low: 64°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Clouds increase during the afternoon. Feeling like late August.

High: 87°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

