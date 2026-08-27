KSHB 41 Weather | A seasonably warm Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonably warm Thursday
- Humidity held in check
- Temperatures and humidity trend upward this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: A cool morning. Abundant sunshine with seasonal temperatures.
High: 85°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear, cool, and calm.
Low: 64°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Clouds increase during the afternoon. Feeling like late August.
High: 87°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
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