KSHB 41 Weather | A soggy start to the weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of light rain Friday - especially in the morning
- Wet Saturday with some thunder
- Drying out and warming up Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Periods of a sprinkle and light rain, especially in the morning. Not a total washout.
High: 70°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: Morning showers and some thunder. Then afternoon showers and storms possible.
High: 75°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Some light showers could linger. Mostly cloudy. Drying out and warming up.
Low: 65°
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
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