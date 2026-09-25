KSHB 41 Weather | A soggy start to the weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of light rain Friday - especially in the morning

Wet Saturday with some thunder

Drying out and warming up Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Periods of a sprinkle and light rain, especially in the morning. Not a total washout.

High: 70°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.

Low: 62°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Morning showers and some thunder. Then afternoon showers and storms possible.

High: 75°

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Some light showers could linger. Mostly cloudy. Drying out and warming up.

Low: 65°

High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

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