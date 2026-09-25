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KSHB 41 Weather | A soggy start to the weekend in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of light rain Friday - especially in the morning
  • Wet Saturday with some thunder
  • Drying out and warming up Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Periods of a sprinkle and light rain, especially in the morning. Not a total washout.
High: 70°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 62°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: Morning showers and some thunder. Then afternoon showers and storms possible.
High: 75°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Some light showers could linger. Mostly cloudy. Drying out and warming up.
Low: 65°
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

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