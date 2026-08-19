KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy start to Wednesday around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Early Wednesday morning storms
- Rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon
- Trending hotter into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Early morning storms. Then, rain lingers into the afternoon.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Drying out.
Low: 67°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Drying out under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 85°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
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