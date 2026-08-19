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KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy start to Wednesday around Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
WEDNESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early Wednesday morning storms
  • Rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon
  • Trending hotter into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Early morning storms. Then, rain lingers into the afternoon.
High: 82°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Drying out.
Low: 67°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Drying out under a partly cloudy sky.
High: 85°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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