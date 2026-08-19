KSHB 41 Weather | Soggy start to Wednesday around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Early Wednesday morning storms

Rain lingers into Wednesday afternoon

Trending hotter into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Early morning storms. Then, rain lingers into the afternoon.

High: 82°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light breeze. Drying out.

Low: 67°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Drying out under a partly cloudy sky.

High: 85°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

