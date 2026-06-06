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KSHB 41 Weather | A steamy, stormy summer-like weekend

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Friday evening update
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and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Saturday storms mainly north and south of KC
  • Scattered t-storms throughout Sunday
  • Highs in the 90s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly north and south of the KC Metro. Very humid.
High: 85°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A mild, humid night.
Low: 67°
Wind: SE 5-15 gusting to 20 mph

Sunday: Widespread showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Still muggy.
Low: 67°
High: 81°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

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