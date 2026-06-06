KSHB 41 Weather | A steamy, stormy summer-like weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Saturday storms mainly north and south of KC

Scattered t-storms throughout Sunday

Highs in the 90s next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly north and south of the KC Metro. Very humid.

High: 85°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A mild, humid night.

Low: 67°

Wind: SE 5-15 gusting to 20 mph

Sunday: Widespread showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Still muggy.

Low: 67°

High: 81°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

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