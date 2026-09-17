KSHB 41 Weather | A steamy Thursday in the KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot and humid Thursday - Friday
- Periods of storms this weekend
- Temperatures tumble Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Hot and humid under ample sunshine. An afternoon heat index up to 100°
High: 90°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 71°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Nearly carbon copy conditions to Thursday.
High: 91°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar