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KSHB 41 Weather | A steamy Thursday in the KC area

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Wednesday night forecast
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and humid Thursday - Friday
  • Periods of storms this weekend
  • Temperatures tumble Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Hot and humid under ample sunshine. An afternoon heat index up to 100°
High: 90°
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear and calm.
Low: 71°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Nearly carbon copy conditions to Thursday.
High: 91°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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