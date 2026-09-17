KSHB 41 Weather | A steamy Thursday in the KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot and humid Thursday - Friday

Periods of storms this weekend

Temperatures tumble Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Hot and humid under ample sunshine. An afternoon heat index up to 100°

High: 90°

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear and calm.

Low: 71°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Nearly carbon copy conditions to Thursday.

High: 91°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

