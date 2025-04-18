KSHB 41 Weather | A Stormy Easter Sunday Forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES



A stormy Easter Sunday is in the forecast

The chance of rain begins increasing tonight and Saturday

Thunderstorms and turning colder is the weather theme for Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers.

High: 71°

Wind: Shifting to the northwest 10-20 mph

Tonight: A 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70.

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Cloudy & cool with a 60% chance of rain.

Low: 45° High: 51º

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Easter Sunday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 48° High: 59º

Wind: East shifting to the south, then back to the north at 10-20 mph.

