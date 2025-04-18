KSHB 41 Weather | A Stormy Easter Sunday Forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A stormy Easter Sunday is in the forecast
- The chance of rain begins increasing tonight and Saturday
- Thunderstorms and turning colder is the weather theme for Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers.
High: 71°
Wind: Shifting to the northwest 10-20 mph
Tonight: A 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly south of I-70.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & cool with a 60% chance of rain.
Low: 45° High: 51º
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Easter Sunday: Windy with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 48° High: 59º
Wind: East shifting to the south, then back to the north at 10-20 mph.
