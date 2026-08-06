KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy, soggy start to Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Flood alerts posted through Thursday morning

Additional storms possible through Friday

Heating up this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall. Then a gradually clearing sky. An afternoon isolated storm can't be ruled out, especially south of I-70.

High: 83°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.

Low: 68°

Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Friday: Showers and storms possible, mainly during the morning and again at night. Not a washout. More dry times.

High: 87°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

