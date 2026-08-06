KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy, soggy start to Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood alerts posted through Thursday morning
- Additional storms possible through Friday
- Heating up this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Morning thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall. Then a gradually clearing sky. An afternoon isolated storm can't be ruled out, especially south of I-70.
High: 83°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph
Friday: Showers and storms possible, mainly during the morning and again at night. Not a washout. More dry times.
High: 87°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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