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KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy, soggy start to Thursday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
THURSDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood alerts posted through Thursday morning
  • Additional storms possible through Friday
  • Heating up this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Morning thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall. Then a gradually clearing sky. An afternoon isolated storm can't be ruled out, especially south of I-70.
High: 83°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Showers and storms possible, mainly after midnight.
Low: 68°
Wind: ENE 5-15 mph

Friday: Showers and storms possible, mainly during the morning and again at night. Not a washout. More dry times.
High: 87°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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