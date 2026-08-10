Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Intense heat continues this week

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dangerous heat and humidity through Wednesday
  • Heat index may reach up to 110°
  • Storm chances increase by the end of the workweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Incredibly hot and humid. Isolated showers and storms possible.
High: 95°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph

Wednesday: An isolated storm possible. Dangerously hot and humid.
Low: 77°
High: 95°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

Report a typo