KSHB 41 Weather | Intense heat continues this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dangerous heat and humidity through Wednesday
- Heat index may reach up to 110°
- Storm chances increase by the end of the workweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Incredibly hot and humid. Isolated showers and storms possible.
High: 95°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph
Wednesday: An isolated storm possible. Dangerously hot and humid.
Low: 77°
High: 95°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph
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