KSHB 41 Weather | Intense heat continues this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Dangerous heat and humidity through Wednesday

Heat index may reach up to 110°

Storm chances increase by the end of the workweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and warm.

Low: 78°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Incredibly hot and humid. Isolated showers and storms possible.

High: 95°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph

Wednesday: An isolated storm possible. Dangerously hot and humid.

Low: 77°

High: 95°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

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